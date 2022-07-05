WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are at the scene of a fatal crash on a highway in West Carrollton Tuesday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened at 8:14 p.m. on I-75 northbound near mile marker 47.

OSHP confirmed to 2 NEWS that one person died in the crash. Their identity has not been released.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash at this time or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic is backed up on I-75 North near State Route 725 due to the crash.

2 NEWS crews are on the way to the scene and we will update this developing story as we receive more information.