DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township on Monday.

Authorities responded to the crash around 9:45 a.m. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Washington Township substation, the driver of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter was traveling east on West Spring Valley Pike when they left the roadway and hit a mailbox.

The driver then reentered the roadway, traveling east in the westbound lane before colliding with a Hyundai Kona.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The driver of the Hyundai was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.