DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 96-year-old was killed Wednesday night in a crash involving a railroad gate crossing guard in Warren County.

The victim has been identified as G Cole of Carlisle. Troopers say that a 1996 Plymouth Voyager driven by Cole was traveling west on Lower Carlisle Road, just east of Beachler Road.

The van ran off the road just before 5 p.m., hitting a railroad gate crossing guard. Cole died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.