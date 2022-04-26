GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash in Greene County Tuesday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) confirmed the fatal two-vehicle crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Colonel Glenn Highway and Mission Point Boulevard.

One person has died and another was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash has not been made known at this time. Beavercreek Fire and OSHP are at the scene.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.