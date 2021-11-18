SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a house fire in Sidney Thursday.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services said crews were sent to the fire at the single-family, two-story house in the 600 block of Second Avenue just after 1 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found a well-involved, wind-driven fire at the home. A box alarm was struck to call all off-duty Sidney personnel and to receive mutual aid from Anna and Lockington Fire Departments.

Sidney Fire said one occupant had escaped by jumping from a second-story window to a bystander below, but one occupant was trapped inside the residence. The trapped victim was located in a second-story room by fire crews and removed.

Both victims were transported to Wilson Health. The occupant who was able to escape the structure was later transferred to a Dayton-area hospital. The victim who was trapped was pronounced dead at Wilson Health.

Fire crews battled the fire for approximately twenty minutes before it got under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services – Fire Investigation Unit and the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau. The loss to the residence is estimated at $60,000 to the structure and $30,000 to the contents.