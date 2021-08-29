1 killed in rollover crash on S.R. 560 in Champaign Co.

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was killed in a crash Sunday morning on State Route 560 in Champaign County.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said the initial investigation found that a pickup truck was traveling southbound on S.R. 560, just north of Old Troy Pike when it left the roadway. The car then traveled back onto the roadway, lost control and went off the west side of the road into the 2200 block. The car struck a ditch and rolled before coming to rest.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said the victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

The crash is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

I-Team: Poison calls increase for people ingesting ivermectin, horse medicine unapproved for COVID-19 treatment

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Dayton businesses make adjustments as delta variant causes COVID-19 cases to rise

Body of missing Centerville man found, Saturday

Warren County Deputies searching for escaped inmate

NYC tries to lure tourists with Times Square ferris wheel

More News