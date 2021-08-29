1 killed in rollover crash on S.R. 560 in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was killed in a crash Sunday morning on State Route 560 in Champaign County.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said the initial investigation found that a pickup truck was traveling southbound on S.R. 560, just north of Old Troy Pike when it left the roadway. The car then traveled back onto the roadway, lost control and went off the west side of the road into the 2200 block. The car struck a ditch and rolled before coming to rest.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said the victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

The crash is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.