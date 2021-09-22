1 killed in motorcycle crash in Dayton

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dayton Sunday.

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. According to a crash report, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Arcadia Boulevard.

When the truck went into the intersection to turn left to travel south on South Smithville Road, it failed to yield the right of way and collided with a motorcycle traveling northbound on South Smithville Road.

The person on the motorcycle was killed in the crash. 2 NEWS is working to learn the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

UPDATE: 5-year-old shot during fight inside Mobile Walmart

Exit ramps from U.S. 35 to I-75 in Dayton close Wednesday

Storm Team 2 Forecast

iPhones may soon measure depression, report says

Teen recovering after near-fatal shark attack

Gabby Petito’s Long Island hometown mourns her death

More News