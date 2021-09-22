1 killed in motorcycle crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dayton Sunday.

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. According to a crash report, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Arcadia Boulevard.

When the truck went into the intersection to turn left to travel south on South Smithville Road, it failed to yield the right of way and collided with a motorcycle traveling northbound on South Smithville Road.

The person on the motorcycle was killed in the crash. 2 NEWS is working to learn the identity of the victim.