MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash in Moraine Wednesday.

Dispatchers said the single-vehicle crash happened around 5:37 p.m. in the 3700 block of Soldiers Home-West Carrollton Road. The road is closed due to the accident.

The Montgomery County County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person died in the crash. Their identity has not been released at this time.

