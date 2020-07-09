1 killed in Middletown motorcycle pursuit

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcycle pursuit in Middletown Thursday afternoon left a man dead.

Police say they received information that the driver of the motorcycle was involved in trafficking drugs. He was known to the Special Operation Unit for a prior arrest for possession of drugs after a similar complaint in 2018 and was convicted. He had been released from prison from the charge in May of 2020.

Special Operations members were following the driver and observed him making hand-to-hand transactions. Calls were made for a marked police vehicle to stop the driver so an arrest could be made, and the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

The chase began at Breiel Boulevard at Lefferson Road and ended when the motorcycle struck the rear of a tractor trailer on Lefferson Road near Spring Grove Lane.

His identity has not been released.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.