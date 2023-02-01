DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are investigating a crash in Mercer County after a crash with a semi-truck left one person dead.

According to a release by the Mercer County Sheriff’s office, 61-year-old Kevin Brunswick was driving north on U.S. Route 127 around 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Brunswick then drove left of center, striking a southbound semi-truck driven by a 54-year-old Mt. Victory man.

Brunswick was killed in the collision and pronounced to be dead on the scene.

At this time, it is unknown what caused Brunswick to veer out of his lane. This crash remains under investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s office.