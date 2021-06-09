1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Dayton.

It happened at N. James H. McGee Boulevard and Hoover Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the driver left the vehicle at the scene but ran away before police arrived. Dispatchers said it was initially reported as a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle, but our 2 NEWS photographer on scene saw two vehicles that appeared to be involved in the accident.

2 NEWS is working to get that information clarified.

Authorities could also only confirm it was a male that was hit and killed, but were unable to provide further information on the victim.

We are working to learn if any arrests have been made and the age and identity of the victim.