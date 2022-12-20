Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after a fiery crash shut down a portion of I-70 Tuesday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Charles Simmons of Dayton was driving west on I-70 when his car was struck by a Freightliner commercial semi-truck, sending both vehicles off of the road.

Simmons was trapped inside his car when the vehicle caught fire. The Springfield Fire Department responded to put out the flames and provide medical aid.

Simmons was later pronounced to be dead on the scene by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Mad River township fire Department, the Springfield Township fire Department, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

This incident remains under investigation.