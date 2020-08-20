1 killed in Fairborn crash involving motorcycle

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle in Fairborn Thursday afternoon.
Fairborn Police tell 2 NEWS the accident happened in the area of Fairborn Circle at Zink Road. It is unclear at this time if anyone else was injured or if any other vehicles were involved.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
