DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One man died in a shooting on Monday night.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 on a report of a shooting. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Melba Street.

Upon arrival, officers were able to locate one victim, a Black male, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This shooting is currently under investigation by the Dayton PD Homicide Unit.

Police ask that anyone who might have information regarding this incident to contact a detective at 937-333-1232. Those that wish to remain anonymous can call 937-222-STOP (7867) or visit miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.