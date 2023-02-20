DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after a truck crashed at a Dayton intersection Monday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, first responders were called to East Third Street, by the intersection with Linden Avenue. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a pickup truck crashed into a pole at the intersection. The Montgomery County Coroner’s office was called to the scene, and police confirmed that one person has died.

Crews are currently working to clear the scene. At this time, no cause for the crash has been released.

This incident remains under investigation.