DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed after a semi-truck and an SUV collided in Champaign County on Wednesday, April 5.

According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of an SUV was traveling north on State Route 4 near State Route 56 when they crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming semi that was traveling south on State Route 4.

Crews responded to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. to the head-on collision, and Careflight was called to provide lifesaving measures, however, the driver of the SUV was pronounced to be dead on the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash.

At this time, it is unknown what factors may have led up to the collision. This incident remains under investigation.