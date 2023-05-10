DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton County on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Charles Gilkison of Blanchester, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 4:56 p.m. on Second Creek Road near Rhude Road. Preliminary investigation shows that Blanchester was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck on Second Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle in a curve.

He then went off of the right side of the road where he struck two traffic signposts and a ditch.

Upon striking the ditch, his vehicle overturned, and Gilkison was ejected. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved, and Gilkison’s vehicle did not have any passengers, the release states.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.