1 killed in Clark County motorcycle crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An early morning motorcycle crash leaves one person dead on Upper Valley Pike near Ironwood Drive in German Township Thursday.

OSHP troopers were called shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday on Upper Valley Pike near Ironwood Drive. A 2015 Yamaha motorcycle was heading south on Upper Valley Pike drove off the right side of the road, lost control and flipped several times.

The rider, 26-year-old Brandon Sconfienza of Springfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP said Sconfienza was not wearing a helmet during the crash. “Excessive speed and alcohol are factors we are currently investigating in conjunction with the crash,” said Lieutenant B. K. Aller. There were no witnesses to the crash and investigators are working on finding an exact time of the crash.

Aller said, “Driving impaired and over-estimating the ability of yourself and your vehicle, can quickly become deadly.” OSHP said this is the 53rd motorcycle crash handled this year. “Motorcyclists should wear their helmets and drive defensively,” Lieutenant Aller added.

Clark County currently has 17 fatal crashes for 2020.