1 killed in Clark County crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was killed in a crash in Clark County Wednesday night.

The crash happened on I-70 near Enon Road around 10:50 pm Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Lanesha Banta was heading west on Interstate 70 when it went off the right side of the road and into a wooded area.

OSHP said Lanesha Banta, a 28-year-old woman from Springfield, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the impact. OSHP said Banta died at the scene.

A semi-tractor trailer was also hit and sustained minor damage but OSHP sais the two people in the truck were not injured. Troopers are investigating if speed, and drug or alcohol impairment contributed to the crash. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Mad River Township EMS, and Maine’s Towing and Recovery assisted with the investigation.

Troopers said this incident brings the number of fatal crashes in in Clark County to 24 for the year.