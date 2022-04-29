GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash in Xenia Township Friday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Cooper Lane and Jasper Road around 3 p.m. One person was killed in the crash. Another person was injured, but the extent of their injuries have not been made known.

The identity of the person who died has not been released at this time, nor the cause of the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

OSHP said more information on the crash will be sent out Saturday. 2 NEWS will update this developing story as we learn more.