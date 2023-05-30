DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed after a house caught fire Tuesday morning.

According to our partners at WLWT, crews were called to a Turtlecreek Township home around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday morning. Crews from multiple agencies arrived on the scene on State Route 48 to find heavy fire inside the home and one of the residents suffering from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters searched the home and found a second victim inside. They were pronounced to be dead on the scene, WLWT said. According to authorities, the two victims were related.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time.