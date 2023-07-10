DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was killed and another person was injured in Lemon Township Sunday after a motorcycle and a car collided.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, a 61-year-old man was driving his motorcycle on Hamilton Middletown Road, a portion of State Route 4, with a passenger on the back. Around 6 p.m., that evening, the motorcycle collided with a 2008 Toyota.

Both people on the motorcycle were brought to a local hospital, but the 61-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival. His passenger is currently being treated for serious injuries.

At this time, no cause for the crash has been released. This incident remains under investigation.