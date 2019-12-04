Coroner identifies woman killed after 2 vehicles crash into Miami Co. house

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a collision sends two vehicles into a Miami County house late Tuesday night.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck heading north on Alcony-Conover Road pulled into the path of a semi-truck traveling west on State Route 41 around 11 pm Tuesday.

The impact sent both vehicles through a barn and into a house.

A female passenger in the pick-up truck, later identified as 38-year-old Kimberly Thomas, of Piqua, died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. The driver of the semi was taken to Troy-Kettering Hospital. Their conditions are not known.

State Route 41 reopened to traffic at around 6:30 am Wednesday.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

