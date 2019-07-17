1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed and another was injured after a crash in Shelby County early Wednesday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened shortly after midnight in the 21000 block of State Route 47 when a 2018 Honda SUV traveling westbound failed to navigate a right turn, causing it to slide and cross the center line before going off the left side of the road.

The car then went airborne into a yard in the 21000 block of State Route 47 where it continued to slide before hitting a tree and ejecting the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with serious injuries.

Maplewood Fire Department and Perry Pot Salem EMS assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.