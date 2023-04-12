DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed and another injured after two vehicles collided in Shelby County Wednesday.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Dayton woman was driving a Chevy Malibu east on Botkins Road when she ran a stop sign at the intersection with Morris Rose Road. Darren Argabright, 50, was traveling south on Morris Rose Road around 8 a.m. when his John Deere farm vehicle was struck by the Chevy Malibu, sending Argabright through his vehicle’s windshield.

Argabright was found dead in a nearby field.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu was brought to Wilson Health by crews from Anna Rescue.

Crews from Jackson Center Fire Dept., Jackson Center Police Department, Anna Rescue and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office all assisted on the scene.