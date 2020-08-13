1 killed, 1 injured in Miami Twp. crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was killed after crashing a car into a tree in Miami Township late Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of Jamaica Road in Miami Township, Montgomery County.

Miami Township Police only identified the man as a 33-year-old and said speed was a factor in the crash. They are investigating other contributing factors as well.

An unidentified woman, who was also in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

