1 jailed after firing shots from moving vehicle in Harrison Twp.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in jail Thursday morning after deputies say he fired several shots into the air.

The incident happened Wednesday just before 11:30 pm near the intersection of Shoup Mill Road and Sue Ann Boulevard in Harrison Township. Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were called to the area after someone reported shots being fired.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release a passenger in a car shot several rounds into the air while the car drove along Shoup Mill Road. Deputies stopped the car and the people inside the car were detained during the investigation. One adult male was taken into custody. There were no injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.