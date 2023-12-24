DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to reports of a fire around 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 24. The fire occurred at a home in the 400 block of Marathon Ave.

Upon arrival, firefighters began working to put out the fire. 2 NEWS crews on scene saw part of the second story damaged by flames.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.