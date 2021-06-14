1 injured in rollover crash in Washington Twp.

MONTOGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was injured in a rollover crash in Washington Township Sunday.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said deputies were sent to McEwen Road at Congress Park Drive around 8:50 p.m. An investigation showed that a car was traveling west on Miamisburg Centerville Road and turned right to travel north on McEwen Road. Streck said the driver then accelerated to a high rate of speed.

When the driver approached Congress Park Drive, they lost control of the car, rolling over several times. The driver was taken to Miami Valley South Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

