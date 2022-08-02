DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured in a Darke County crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, one person was injured after their car rolled over by the intersection of Elm Street and Main Street. Police received the alert not long before 3 p.m.

One person was injured in the collision and a Careflight helicopter was called to the scene. At this time, there is no word on the victim’s condition.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office did not say what caused the vehicle to roll over. This incident remains under investigation.