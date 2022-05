DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was injured in an overnight two-vehicle crash in Dayton.

According to Dayton police, the crash occurred on Gettysburg Avenue and Kings Highway just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police said a car turned in front of another vehicle, causing the crash.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Police also said speed was most likely involved in the crash.