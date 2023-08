MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — An apartment building in Moraine went up in flames overnight on Friday, Aug. 4.

According to Moraine police, crews were called to a 10-unit apartment building on Main Street just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

One person reportedly sustained minor injuries, however, they were not transported to the hospital.

American Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the fire.