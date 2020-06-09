1 injured in late night crash on I-70

Live Now
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were called to the scene of a crash late Monday night and called CareFlight to transport the 28-year-old passenger due to his injuries.

Troopers arrived after 11 p.m. and found that a 23-year-old man drove off the I-70 near I-675 and into some trees.

The initial investigation shows that the driver fell asleep at the wheel and sideswiped a pickup truck. This caused him hit the median before going off the road.

The passenger was last reported to have be in stable condition with some broken bones. The pickup driver was not injured in the accident.

