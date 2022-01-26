DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-vehicle crash occurred on northbound I-75 around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Regional Dispatch, a two-car crash happened on I-75 near the Needmore Road exit on Jan. 26.

Regional Dispatch said one person was injured and that one vehicle was on fire. The state of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

One lane on I-75 northbound was blocked and Ohio State Highway Patrol was handling the incident.

