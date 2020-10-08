1 injured in Clark County explosion Thursday

CALRK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was injured in an explosion Thursday morning at a Duncan Oil facility in Springfield Township.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS Clark County Dispatch received a call of a loud explosion at Duncan oil around 7 a.m. When deputies arrived, a victim was found lying on the ground. The victim was dragged to safety by the deputy and taken to the hospital by CareFlight. The Sheriff’s Office said there was a fuel spill at the scene but no other details were available.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Township Fire said the fire extinguished itself however a tanker received damage causing the remaining fuel to spill on the ground.

The cause of the explosion is undetermined and remains under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.