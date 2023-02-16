BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A Beavercreek police officer was sent to the hospital after a crash on US-35 early Thursday morning.

According to the Beavercreek Police Department, an officer’s cruiser was struck from behind while on US-35 East near mile marker 44.

The officer was transported to the Soin Medical Center for minor injuries but has since been released.

The female driver who reportedly struck the officer was not injured. She was arrested and will be charged with an OVI, said police.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.