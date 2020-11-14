1 injured in accident on Fort Jefferson Ave.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 1100 block of Fort Jefferson Ave. after receiving a call for a car accident with injuries Friday afternoon.

Deputies arrived around 2:30 p.m., after their initial investigation they discovered that a van failed to yield while pulling into a driveway and was struck by another vehicle.

The driver who hit the van was treated at the scene and released. No word on whether the driver of the van was injured.

WDTN.com will update this story if additional information is provided.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS