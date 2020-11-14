1 injured in accident on Fort Jefferson Ave.

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 1100 block of Fort Jefferson Ave. after receiving a call for a car accident with injuries Friday afternoon.

Deputies arrived around 2:30 p.m., after their initial investigation they discovered that a van failed to yield while pulling into a driveway and was struck by another vehicle.

The driver who hit the van was treated at the scene and released. No word on whether the driver of the van was injured.

WDTN.com will update this story if additional information is provided.