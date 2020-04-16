Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 92 active closings. Click for more details.

1 injured, another jailed in Jefferson Twp. stabbing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
montgomery-county-sheriff_1519238670902.jpg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested and a man was injured in a stabbing Thursday morning in Jefferson Township.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from the Jefferson Twp. Substation were called to the 100 block of Pawtucket Street just after 4 am Thursday.

When deputies arrived they found a man who said he was stabbed by his child’s mother while arguing inside the apartment.  The suspect, a woman, was found, arrested, and taken to the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary charges of felonious assault.  The victim’s injury was non-life threatening.  

The Sheriff’s Office said this case remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS