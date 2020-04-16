1 injured, another jailed in Jefferson Twp. stabbing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested and a man was injured in a stabbing Thursday morning in Jefferson Township.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from the Jefferson Twp. Substation were called to the 100 block of Pawtucket Street just after 4 am Thursday.

When deputies arrived they found a man who said he was stabbed by his child’s mother while arguing inside the apartment. The suspect, a woman, was found, arrested, and taken to the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary charges of felonious assault. The victim’s injury was non-life threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office said this case remains under investigation.