MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — One person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Miami Township home Monday morning.

According to the Miami Valley Fire District, a pickup truck crashed into a house near Cordell Drive and Lehigh Place on Monday.

The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital, however, no one in the house was injured.

The truck has since been towed away and an insurance company is assessing the damage.

There is no information on what led up to the crash at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.