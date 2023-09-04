DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hospitalized after a crash in Darke County on Monday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies as well as crews from Ansonia Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Route 47 for a crash around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Preliminary investigation reportedly revealed that a red 2001 Ford F-150 operated by a 35-year-old man was traveling east on SR-47 when the driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. The F-150 struck a silver 2013 Dodge Ram that was pulling a trailer operated by a 27-year-old man and the trailer reportedly overturned in the roadway.

The 35-year-old driver was treated at the scene but was then transported to Wayne HealthCare with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.