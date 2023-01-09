DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was taken to the hospital for their injuries after a black Tahoe crashed into The Dayton Foundation Building on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
Photos of the crash damage can be seen below.
Medics transported the injured person to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
According to a Facebook post by The Dayton Foundation, no one on staff was injured.
The Dayton Foundation will be open for business on Tuesday, Jan. 10.