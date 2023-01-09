Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was taken to the hospital for their injuries after a black Tahoe crashed into The Dayton Foundation Building on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Photos of the crash damage can be seen below.

(Photos / Spencer Neuman)





Medics transported the injured person to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

According to a Facebook post by The Dayton Foundation, no one on staff was injured.

The Dayton Foundation will be open for business on Tuesday, Jan. 10.