SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is injured after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield on Tuesday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Division, the call for a pedestrian strike on East Euclid Avenue near Limestone Street came in at 7:27 a.m.

Police confirmed that the pedestrian sustained injuries but the extent is unknown at this time. CareFlight was reportedly requested.

Crews are still on the scene of the incident.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.