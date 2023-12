TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police responded to a shooting in Trotwood on Friday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a shooting was called in at approximately 4:51 p.m. on Dec. 1. Crews headed to apartment complexes along Springmeadow Lane in Trotwood.

One person was taken to Grandview Hospital as a result of the shooting. The severity of injuries is currently unknown.

There is no information on suspects at this time.

