1 injured after shooting in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday.
Deputies responded to a home on the 1900 block of Gant Drive just after 9:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting happened after an altercation inside
the home.
Authorities said a man sustained a non-life-threatening wound to the leg. He was transported to the Grandview Medical Center for treatment.
A male juvenile suspect and witnesses were interviewed.
The incident is under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
