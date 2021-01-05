1 injured after shooting in Harrison Township

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday.

Deputies responded to a home on the 1900 block of Gant Drive just after 9:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting happened after an altercation inside
the home.

Authorities said a man sustained a non-life-threatening wound to the leg. He was transported to the Grandview Medical Center for treatment.

A male juvenile suspect and witnesses were interviewed.

The incident is under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS