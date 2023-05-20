DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on scene of a house explosion in Shelby County.

Our partners at Miami Valley Today says fire crews were on scene in the 15000 block of Miami Shelby Road in Piqua on Saturday afternoon. When officials arrived, they found a house had exploded.

One person was sent to the hospital by ground ambulance, our partners say.

Miami Valley Today says the Fire Marshal is being called to investigate the explosion. It is not currently known at this time what may have caused the explosion.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.