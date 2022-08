ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-70 in Englewood.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi rolled over at the exit ramp near Hoke Road around 2:30 a.m.

One person was injured in the crash, however, there is no word on their condition at this time.

The eastbound exit ramp has since reopened.