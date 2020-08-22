1 injured after Kammer Avenue shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were notified by a woman of a shooting on Kammer Avenue just after midnight Saturday.
According to the caller, her son was shot by a suspect who fled north towards James H. McGee Boulevard. Authorities have not caught or identified the suspect.
The victim was brought to Miami Valley Hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.
WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.
