SB I-75 closed at Austin Landing after shooting

MIAMI TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have shutdown SB I-75 after two people in a black Jeep were seen shooting another car on SB I-75 near Austin Landing just after noon Monday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that the person shot at was hit.

Warren County Coroner has been sent to the scene.

2 NEWS reporter Adam Rife verified that traffic from SB I-75 is being routed through Austin Boulevard at this time. He counts at least 16 marked Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicles on the scene and six unmarked police cars.

Authorities from multiple departments are on the scene. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this when more information is available.