DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital following an I-70 crash involving a semi on Friday afternoon.

The accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 44 in Clark County, according to Springfield OSP.

A car was heading eastbound when the hood became unlatched and flew up. The driver stopped the car in the middle of the roadway and got out. A semi that was hauling cars then ran into the stopped car, also hitting a median and blocking two lanes of traffic, police say.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.