1 injured after crash involving car, motorcycle in Beavercreek

Dayton Xenia Road crash

Dayton Xenia Road crash (WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person was injured Saturday night after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Beavercreek Police.

The crash happened Saturday evening at the intersection of Dayton-Xenia Road and North Fairfield Road. Police on scene said that the motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

