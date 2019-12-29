1 injured after crash involving car, motorcycle in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person was injured Saturday night after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Beavercreek Police.

The crash happened Saturday evening at the intersection of Dayton-Xenia Road and North Fairfield Road. Police on scene said that the motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

